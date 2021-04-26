TIPTON – Joyce Lindley, 80, passed away on April 21, 2021. She was a life-long resident of Tipton County.

She married James Lindley and they enjoyed a 47 year marriage until his death.

She was a graduate of Prairie High School, attended Ball State University and had a long career working at Kroger.

Life-long friend and neighbor Pastor Jeff Harlow presided over the private service at Liberty Baptist Church.

Donations can be made in honor and memory of Joyce Lindley to Liberty Baptist Church, 3530 N 1000 West, Tipton, Ind., 46072.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home assisted the family with Joyce’s arrangements.