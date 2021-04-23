TIPTON – William A. “Bill” Dunbar, 65, of Tipton, died on Thursday, April 22, 2021, at Community Howard Regional Health in Kokomo.

He was born on Nov. 29, 1955, in Tipton to William Dunbar and Mary (Roe) Beheler. On July 31, 1981, he married Mary Gutierrez and she survives.

Bill worked at Böttcher America in Tipton before retiring in 2016. He attended Tipton High School.

Bill loved to fish and camp. The couple enjoyed many years of spending time with their friends camping at Riverbend Campground. He was also an avid fan of Jimmy Buffett, attending every one of his concerts he could make. He also was a fan of the Indianapolis Colts and he enjoyed driving his 1981 Z28 Camero, which was his pride and joy.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Mary Dunbar of Tipton; a son, Bryan Allen Dunbar and girlfriend Krystal of Brownsburg; a daughter, Kim Dunbar and fiancé Isaac Culp of Tipton; three sisters, Velma Brannum, Cindy Morris and husband Dave and Susie York, all of Tipton; four grandchildren, Nate Rasmussen, Bradyn Dunbar, Bryce Dunbar and Brent Dunbar; and several nieces, nephews and good friends.

He was preceded in death by both his parents, William Dunbar and Mary Beheler; a brother, John King; a nephew, Eric Gathman and a brother-in-law who was his best friend, Robert York.

Bill’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 27, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with burial to follow in St John’s Cemetery in Tipton. Visitation will be from noon until time of the service on Tuesday.

The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Bill’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial donation in Bill’s honor may be made to offset funeral expenses through Fund the Funeral at https://fundthefuneral.com/william-a-bill-dunbar.