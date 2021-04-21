Timothy Crull



Muncie – Timothy Joseph Crull, 64, passed away at his residence on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, following an extended illness.

He was born on Dec. 9, 1956 in Elwood, and had resided in the Muncie area for the last five years.

Timothy previously work-d for Payless Supermarket.

Survivors include his father, Robert (Sherry) Crull of Alexandria; sister, Robin (Ardith) Gwaltney of Mun-cie; and brother, James (Patty) Crull of Elwood; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna M. Howell; and one brother, Christopher H. Crull.

Cremation has taken place and graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Route 1050 N., Elwood, Ind. 46036, with Father Dennis Goth officiating.

But they who wait for the Lord shall renew their strength; they shall mount up with wings like eagles; they shall run and not be weary; they shall walk and not be faint. Isaiah 40:31

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Timothy and serve the Crull family.

