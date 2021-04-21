Donna C. Townsend



ALEXANDRIA – Donna C. “Tinker” Townsend, 86, entered into eternal rest surrounded by her son and daughter from Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood on Monday, April 19, 2021. She was an amazing woman who truly lived a full life.

Donna was born on March 27, 1935 in Flat Rock, Ill., to Fred and Brownie (Johnson) Cun-ningham.

She graduated from high school in Erie, Penn. in 1953.

She served our country with honor in the United States Navy during the Korean War.

She finished raising her youngest two children after divorce and later met the love of her life, Bill Townsend, and went on to enjoy 34 wonderful years with him.

During the 70’s and 80’s she was active in the Alexandria Community Theater, both acting and directing, frequently singing in the musicals. Prior to its closure, she was a regular participant in the choir in the United Methodist Church of Alexandria. She was also a member of the Solar Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star, serving in many roles from District Deputy to Worthy Matron. An avid gardener she was a member of the Small Town Garden Club and the Madison County Garden Club. She had also earned the rank of Master Gardener from Purdue University. Donna’s family was priceless to her and her great-grandchildren were a precious delight in her life.

Survivors: daughter, Tracey (Tony) Collins of Alexandria; son, Michael Morgan of Alexandria; eight grandchildren, Brittney (Kristi) Collins-Wilson, Andrew (Paige) Collins, Spencer Collins, Michael Morgan, Carolyn (CJ) Morgan, Bridgette Morgan, Brandon Morgan and Justin Morgan; four great-grandchildren, Taylyn Stegman, Harley Collins, Tripp Collins and Mazilynn Collins; brother, Richard (Doris) Cunningham of The Villages, Fla.; stepson, Tim (Sue) Townsend; daughter-in-law, Marge Townsend and nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 34 years, Bill Townsend in 2016; infant son, David Morgan and stepson, Rex Townsend.

Services honoring Donna’s life and legacy will take place at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 24, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Chaplain Rob Mifflin officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

Donna’s family will receive friends after 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Military honors will conclude the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Activities Department of Elwood Essential Living or the Juvenile Diabetes Research Association (JDRF).

A special word of thanks and appreciation to the staff and caregivers at Ascen-sion St. Vincent Mercy Hospital and Elwood Essential Living for their compassionate kindness and care of Donna and her family.

Current Madison County mandates strongly recommend social distancing and appropriate facial masking take place.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Donna and serve the Town-send/Morgan families.

On-line condolences: www.owensmemorialservices.com