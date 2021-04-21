Brandon Cessna



TIPTON – Brandon Scott Cessna, 32, of Tipton went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 19, 2021 at home surrounded by his family.

He was born on Dec. 6, 1988 in Noblesville, Ind. to Scott A. and Dixie L. (Castor) Cessna.

Brandon was a 2007 graduate of Tipton High School. After high school he attended IU School of Business in Bloomington.

He was a member of Phi Delta Theta fraternity.

He moved to Texas seven years ago, first living in Dallas and later Houston where he worked for Gateway One Lending & Finance.

Brandon was a member of Crossroads Community Church in Kokomo and Lakewood Church in Houston, Texas. His church life was very important to him and he had a passion for God and a desire to lead others to Christ.

Brandon sought out adventure wherever he was and his zest for life was contagious. Going along with his adventurous nature were his passions for sports cars and his job as a ski instructor at Challenge Aspen in Aspen, Colo. Brandon loved his family very much and enjoyed spending time with them and his friends. He loved to make people laugh and was a fun guy to be around. His smile lit up a room.

He is survived by his parents, Scott and Dixie Cessna of Tipton; his sister Chelsie Conner and husband Tom of Sharpsville; nephew, Eli Conner; niece, Ellie Conner; grandparents, Jeanie Terwilliger, Ed and Cathy Castor and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Brandon was loved by many. A funeral celebrating his life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 24 at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, Kokomo with Pastors Kevin Smith and Todd Castor presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton.

Visitation will be Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is assisting the Cessna family with Brandon’s arrangements.

The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Brandon’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.

Memorial contributions in Brandon’s honor may be made to the National Alliance on Mental Illness Indiana, 921 E. 86th St #130, Indianapolis, Ind. 46240.