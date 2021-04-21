Anthony Shaw



Anthony James “Chef Tony” Shaw, 43, of Alexandria, went to be with the Lord on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Riley Hospital in Indianapolis. Tony was a recent heart transplant recipient and received a new heart on his late father’s birthday on March 18, 2021.

Tony was born in Elwood on Nov. 21, 1977, to Doug and Theresa (Campbell) Shaw.

On Sept. 20, 2003, he married Abbey (Brewer) Shaw and they shared more than 17 years of marriage together.

Tony graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1996.

Despite his “ability,” Tony fulfilled his life-long dream of graduating from culinary school. Chef Tony received his Culinary Arts diploma from Auguste Escoffier School of Culinary Arts while in the hospital at the end of 2020. Chef Tony was employed at the Tin Plate Restaurant in Elwood where he completed his internship for school.

Tony was a long-time member of the Church of Broadway Park in Alexan-dria.

He loved watching faith-based movies, 80’s movies, and the Walking Dead.

Family was the one of the most important things in Tony’s life. He loved going on daddy-daughter dates with his girls and loved to travel with his family. He shared a strong bond with his dad and brother. He loved attending Indians baseball games with his dad and going to the Anderson Speedway with his dad and brother, Montana. He and his dad also loved to race Go-Karts. Tony always said the bond they shared was strong, but when they were racing, the bond stopped at the Start/Finish line.

Tony leaves behind a living legacy consisting of his beloved wife, Abbey Shaw of Alexandria; two daughters, Kate and Maddy Shaw of Alexandria; mother, Theresa Shaw of Elwood; brother, Montana (Racheal) Goens of Elwood; special “Turd”, Oakleigh Goens; several much-loved cou-sins; special friends, “The Morons”; and his special friend with a mended heart, Paige.

Tony was preceded in death by his beloved father, Doug Shaw; his maternal and paternal grandparents; and grandchild, Noodle-Bug.

The funeral service celebrating Tony’s life will be at 11 a.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Mike Snyder and Pastor Tom Schuurman officiating. Burial will follow in the Wilkins Cemetery in Tipton County.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, April 23, 2021, prior to the funeral service.

Tony’s family would like to give special thanks to the surgeons, doctors, and nurses at Riley Hospital for Children for their wonderful care, and also to the Ronald McDonald House in Indianapolis.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Riley Hospital for Children.

Online condolences can be given at www.dunnichayfuneralhome.com