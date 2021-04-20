Michael W. Roberts



ALEXANDRIA – Michael W. “Mike” Roberts, 68, passed away at Ascension St. Vincent Anderson Hospital on Sunday, April 18, 2021 following a 3-year battle with leukemia.

He was born on Dec. 23, 1952 in Anderson to Max and Martha (Durham) Roberts and had lived in the Alexandria area since 1977.

He graduated from Anderson Highland High School-Class of 1971.

He had worked for Delco-Remy, Guide-Lamp and retired from Fisher-Body in Marion in 2006 after 33 years with General Motors.

Survivors include his wife, Debbie (Niccum) Roberts, whom he married May 28, 2004; son, Christopher “Chris” Roberts of Anderson; one granddaughter; brother, Dennis Max Roberts of Summit-ville; niece; nephew; and great-nephew.

He was preceded in death by his parents

Services honoring Mike’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Thursday, April 22, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home in Alexan-dria, with Chaplain Nathan McDade officiating. Inter-ment will follow in Park View Cemetery in Alexan-dria.

The Roberts will receive friends at the funeral home after noon Thursday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Leukemia Society, 11550 North Meridian Street, Suite 115, Carmel, Ind. 46032.

