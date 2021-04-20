

TIPTON – Eddie L. Mason, 73 of Tipton, died on Sunday, April 18, 2021 at his home.

He was born on Jan. 22, 1948 in Grundy, Va., to Lewis and Ida Bell (Shortridge) Mason.

On July 9, 1988, he married Linda Netherton and she survives.

He was a 1966 graduate of Tipton High School.

Eddie worked at Perfect Circle, Dean’s Foods, and Biddles in Sheridan where he was a Machinist 1st class.

He was a member of Kokomo Blue Angels RC flying club.

Survivors include his wife, Linda of Tipton; children, Myrna Abbott of Avon and Stacie Dell of Tipton; a sister, Debra Shriek of Tipton; and four grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by one brother, Gary L. Mason.

The family is planning a Celebration of Life at a later date.

Young-Nichols Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the Mason family.

Memorial contributions in Eddie’s honor may be made to the American Heart Association, 3816 Paysphere Circle, Chicago, Ill., 60674 or the Kokomo Blue Angels through the funeral home.