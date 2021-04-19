Norma I. Causey



TIPTON – Norma Irene Causey, 83, of Tipton died Sunday, April 18, 2021 at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

Norma entered this world on July 15, 1937 in Moss, Tenn. Her parents were Frank and Ada (Burnette) Strong.

She married Willie Frank Short on Sept. 3, 1955 and then she married Bob Causey on Sept. 21, 1962. Bob passed away on Feb. 7, 2021.

Many people will remember her working as a cook at Faye’s Northside Café as well as Sherrill’s and Fletcher’s Cafeteria.

She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene where she volunteered cleaning the church.

She enjoyed reading her bible.

Irene is survived by four children, Becky Sego and husband Willie of Lawton, Okla., Janice Coonrod and husband Ronald of Michigantown, Billy Short and Timmy Causey and wife Nancy. She is also survived by six grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

Two brothers, Chester Strong and Carl Strong are deceased.

Irene’s funeral will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 21 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery in Tipton.

Visitation will be Wednes-day from noon until the time of the service.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in Irene’s memory may be made to the Alzheimers Association, 50 East 91st St., Suite 100, Indiana-polis, Ind., 46240 or the Crohn’s & Colitis Founda-tion, 733 Third Avenue, Suite 510, New York, N.Y., 10017.