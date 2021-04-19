Jordan R. Pool

Jordan Robert Pool, 83, of Marion passed away on Saturday, April 17, 2021, in Marion following extended health issues.

He was born in Elwood on Dec. 4, 1937, the son of the late Harold and Alice Pool.

Following graduation from Wendell L. Willkie High School, he entered the United States Navy where he served our nation from 1957 until his retirement in 1977. After retiring from the U.S. Navy, he continued his service to our country by enlisting in the Navy Reserves and eventually retiring on May 1, 1985. During his naval career, he was a pilot and obtained the rank of Chief Petty Officer. Following his retirement from the Navy Reserves, he worked at Ed Martin in Anderson until 2012.

He was married to his first wife Marilyn (Kleyla) Pool for 56 years until she passed away in 2013. On Sept. 20, 2014, he married Wanda (Brownfield) Williams-Pool.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda; a daughter, Angela (Pool) Baldwin; several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife; a daughter, Cheryl Pool; sons, Nathan Pool, and Robert Pool Jr.; brother, Arthur “Art” Pool; and sister, Suzanne Biddle.

A visitation to honor Robert’s life will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Harper and Dunnichay Funeral Home in Frankton. Private family burial with full military honors provided by the United States Navy will take place in the K Of P I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Frankton.

