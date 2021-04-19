Clemence R. Thomas



Clemence R. “Kem” Thomas, 89, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Bethany Pointe in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born Oct. 21, 1931 in Elwood, the daughter of John E. and Sarah “Belva” (Seeley) Baker.

Clemence was a 1949 graduate of Wendell L. Willkie High School.

She married Donald C. Thomas on April 6, 1979, and they shared 42 years of marriage together.

Clemence worked in production at Delco Remy in Anderson for over 30 years. She retired in 1983 and was a member of the U.A.W. #662.

She and Don spent many winters in Florida and California. She enjoyed reading, but her favorite pastime was Euchre. She would play for hours. Family was the most important part of Clemence’s life, and more than anything she will be remembered as a loving wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother.

Clemence’s family includes her husband, Donald Thomas of Anderson; four children, Tim (wife Toby) Thomas of Chesterfield, Toni (husband Doug) Knopp of Hemet, Calif., Patrick Thomas of San Diego, Calif., and Leslie Thomas (husband Jack Parker) of Elwood; two nieces, Maria (husband Mike) Poor of New Palestine and Kelly Jones of San Antonio, Texas; (formerly Anderson); two great-nephews, Adam (wife Crystal) Poor and Ben (wife Erica) Poor; nine grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.

Clemence was preceded in death by her parents; two sons, Michael K. O’Brien and Patrick K. O’Brien; sister, Wilma Jean (husband Harry) Updegraff; two nephews, Bruce Updegraff and Mark Updegraff; and great-grandson, Derek J. Thomas.

A funeral service celebrating Clemence’s life will be conducted at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with Pastor Bill Johnston of Grace United Methodist Church officiating. Cremation will follow the service and burial will take place at a later date.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. prior to the service on Wednesday, April 21, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Health precautions for the safety of the family and visitors will include face coverings and social distancing.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.