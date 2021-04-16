ANDERSON – Virginia S. “Susie” Rittenhouse, age 68, of Anderson and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

She was born in Fort Wayne on March 30, 1953, the daughter of the late Russell Shannon and Virginia (Beeman) Shannon-Michaels. Susie married Robert Rittenhouse and he preceded her in death in 2003.

Susie was a homemaker and was dedicated to caring for her home and her family. She enjoyed listening to country music, oldies music and was an avid fan of the Indianapolis Colts. More than anything, Susie loved to spend time with her family. She enjoyed cooking for them, and they loved her chicken and noodles.

Susie is survived by two sons, Jayson (wife Dori) Rittenhouse of Anderson and Robert E. Rittenhouse of Ken.; grandchildren, Dean Rittenhouse, Derrick Rittenhouse, Hailey Rittenhouse, Zach Rittenhouse, Courtney Mooney, Levi Rittenhouse, Dustin Adkins and Jessica Dorothy; several great-grandchildren; siblings, Bill Shannon, Terry Shannon, Connie Brown, Mary Beeman, Betty Bray and Phyllis Pete; and several nieces and nephews.

Susie was preceded in death by her father, Russell Shannon; mother, Virginia Michaels; husband, Robert Rittenhouse; son, Russell L. Rittenhouse; sister, Sherry Shannon; and brother, John Shannon.

A funeral service to honor Susie’s life will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood, with Pastor Al Dayton officiating. Burial will follow in the Aroma Cemetery.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the funeral service at the funeral home.

