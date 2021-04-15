

FAIRMOUNT – Michael Bunch, 69, of Fairmount, died Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis.

Michael was born on Nov. 22, 1951 in Marion, Ind., son of the late Meridith Eugene and Mable Rosella (Atkinson) Bunch.

He graduated from Mississinewa High School in 1969 and from Marion College in 1976 with a degree in Art Education. He won an award in college for his interpretation painting of the Last Supper.

Michael married Raeann Etchison April 23, 1977.

Michael was hard worker. He was a fleet manager at Hertz Rental Car and most recently stocked shelves for Walmart.

His grandchildren believed if anything was broken grandpa could fix it. Michael was a large man in stature but it didn’t compare to the size of his heart.

Rebuilding cars was one of his many interests which helped him maintain his 1950 Chevy affectionately known as “Oscar.”

He enjoyed golf and made custom golf clubs. Bowling was another interest, the perfect 300 game eluded him at 297. He also enjoyed genealogy, reading, collecting tea pots and baseball hats.

Michael is survived by his wife of almost 44 years, Raeann; children, Nathan (Nicole) Bunch of Antioch, Tenn. and Alicia (Ian) Querry of Fairmount; four grandchildren, Emma Bunch, and Lucas, Benjamin, and Zoe Querry.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Pam Thompson

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main St., Fairmount, Ind. where visitation will be on Monday, April 19, 2021 from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the funeral on Tuesday.

Funeral services will be Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Brock Meyer officiating. Burial will be at Riverside Cemetery in Gas City.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crest Lanes to support Grant County Youth and High School Bowling Programs in care of the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com