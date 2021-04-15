Jerry M. Niccum



Jerry Merle Niccum, 69, of Elwood, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Ascension St. Vincent Mercy Hospital in Elwood.

He was born in Elwood on July 26, 1951 the son of the late Cleo M. Niccum and Mildred (Miller) Niccum.

In 1969, Jerry started working for General Motors at the Delco Remy Plant in Anderson, and he retired on June 6, 2008 from the General Motors plant in Fort Wayne.

On June 16, 1973 he married Theresa A. (Burton) Niccum and they shared over 47 years of marriage together.

Jerry was a member of the U.A.W. Local 2209, and was active in amateur radio and c.b. radio. He loved riding motorcycles, spending time with his great-granddaughter Arabelle, and feeding the squirrels at the park with his wife and his dog Tiny. Jerry was a strong man, a fierce fighter, and had an amazing sense of humor.

Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Theresa A. Niccum of Elwood; son, Christopher (wife Jamie) Niccum of Tipton; daughter, Jerri Lynn (Niccum) Smith of Elwood; three brothers, Charlie (wife Phyllis) Jones of Elwood, William “Bill” Niccum of Lawton, Okla. and Ronald (wife Genevia) Niccum of Kokomo; two sisters, Sandra (husband Larrie) Fleenor of Elwood, and Karen Childress of Elwood; grandchildren, Ashlee (Heard) (husband Branden) Roller, Driden Niccum, Samantha (Smith) (husband Stevin) Hardcastle, Arista (wife Taylor (Perkins)) Niccum, and Aralynn Smith; grand-dog Cleo; great- grandchildren, Arabelle Hazelwood, Corey Hardcas-tle, and Nova Roller; his baby dog, Tiny; cat, Smokey; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cleo and Mildred Niccum; and son-in-law, Ara “Ed” Smith.

A private family celebration of Jerry’s life was held and no public services will be conducted.

Dunnichay Funeral Home is honored to care for Jerry and serve the Niccum family.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s honor to the local animal shelter of your choice because he loved animals, especially dogs.