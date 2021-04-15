Eldon Robert “Bob” Johns, age 74, of Tipton, died on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor.

Bob was born on Oct. 14, 1946, in Tipton, to Charles M. and Bernice F. (Cage) Johns.

Bob graduated from Tipton High School, Class of 1967.

Bob retired from Delco after 33 years at the plant in Kokomo. You could find him in what Bob called, “Planet 9.” In his last year or so of working, he was promoted to maintenance. He was incredibly happy with the change and really enjoyed his job. He always had a good time with his coworkers; especially when he could spend time drinking and playing cards with them.

Bob was a long-time member, as well as one of the last surviving members, of the Quarter Mile Car Club. Bob was a trap shooter, golfer, race enthusiast, and above all a family man. He poured his whole heart into his family. Bob’s family is very blessed to have called him Dad, Grandpa, Uncle Bob and Brother Bobby.

Those left behind to carry on his legacy of love are his oldest daughter, Lisa Zastrow; grandchildren, Jonathan Prudhomme and Cassandra VanSandt; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Victoria and baby Prudhomme on the way; a sister, Joretta Fakes; brother, Daniel Johns; and many nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his youngest daughter, Tracy VanSandt; a sister, Joyce Beerbower; brother, Charles K. Johns; brothers-in-law, Dick

Fakes and Richard Beerbower; niece, Dana Johns; and his parents, Charles and Bernice Johns.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Johns family.

Please feel free to share a special memory of Bob or leave a message of condolence for his family on his tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.