ALANTA – Dorothy M. Shepard, 94, of Atlanta, died Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Riverview Health in Noblesville.

She was born on May 22, 1926, in Madison County, to William and Nellie (Davis) Flowers. She married Dwight “Buss” Shepard on Sept. 11, 1943. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 1998.

Dorothy was a member of the Elwood First Church of the Nazarene. She was a homemaker and wonderful wife. She enjoyed being home taking care of the children and providing an atmosphere for them to grow and thrive. Her love grew as her family multiplied with grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She worked hard in her garden, enjoying the vegetables she would harvest each year and often canned for later use.

Dorothy has three children, Harold “Ed” Shepard of Cicero, Linda Kelley of Elwood and Michael Shepard and wife Kimberley of Arcadia. She has nine grandchildren, Shon Shepard, Kelley Robinson, Steve Phillips, Terri Barber, Tandee Babine, Anberley Gasho, Ashley Crook, Nicole Cole and Joshua Shepard. Dorothy has 22 great-grandchildren and 17 great-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Scott Shepard and Ryan Shepard and six siblings.

Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Monday, April 19, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home. Pastor Matt Mehlhoff will preside. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery.

Visitation will also be Monday from noon until service time.

Memorial donations may be made to the Elwood First Church of the Nazarene, 1800 North “A” St., Elwood, IN 46036.