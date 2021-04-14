Sister Patricia E. O’Bryan

7-03-35 to 4-12-21

Sister Pat, Sister Mary Xavier before returning to her baptismal name, consecrated her life to Christ as a Sister of St. Joseph for more than 50 years.

Dedicated to helping Kids and Families, Sister devoted her early days to school teacher, principal, pastoral assistant then on to Founder and Executive Director of Edelweiss House.

She always helped others strive to be their best and to keep Families together in a strong Christian atmosphere.

Parents: Sylvester “Jimmy” and Julia Jones O’Bryan RIP, Brothers & Sisters: 9 Irish Brothers 4 Irish Sisters: Bert (Marlene RIP) O’Bryan, Jim RIP (MaryAnne Morrissey), Colleen (Robert RIP) Giles, Muriel (Joseph RIP) Spitznogle, Judy (Pat Kaufman RIP)-(Maurice) Nickles, Michael (Mary Ann) O’Bryan, Willie (Sarah) O’Bryan, Norman (Darlene) O’Bryan, Tim (Karen) O’Bryan, Bob (Kathy) O’Bryan, Karen “Sister’s Sister” O’Bryan, John (Kim) O’Bryan, Jerry (Jan) O’Bryan; 47 nephews and nieces and numerous greats.

At Sister Pat’s direction: Sister Pat’s SIBLINGS, SPOUSES AND EHI BOARD OF DIRECTORS ONLY will attend Mass for Sister. All others are welcome to join us IN SPIRIT during this private service on THURSDAY, APRIL 15TH at 1 p.m. as we remember Sister Pat. With smiles on your faces as we pray: Praise be Jesus, the Christ. God bless Sister Pat. May she rest with Jesus. Amen.

Please do not send flowers. If you care to send a memorial, either visit our website: edelweisshouse.org or mail to: EHI, 592 N 650 E, Greensburg, IN 47240.