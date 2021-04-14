Shirley Gallatin



Shirley Ann Gallatin, 85, of Elwood, passed away on Monday, April 12, 2021 at her residence following an extended illness.

She was born Nov. 29, 1935 in Elwood, the daughter of Raymond and Katherine (Beeman) Whitehead.

She married the love of her life, Jack W. Gallatin on March 25, 1956 and they shared over 56 years of marriage together until his passing in 2012.

Shirley worked in production at Essex Wire for 16 years until they closed.

She was a member of the First Missionary Baptist Church in Elwood.

Shirley enjoyed being a social butterfly attending church bazaars, going out to eat, and attending family functions. She enjoyed shopping and was known to buy everything she could. Shirley liked to watch her soap operas, especially General Hospital. She had a huge heart for animals and always gave to ASPCA. Shirley most recently had a dog, “Nettie” who she adored. More than anything, Shirley will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother.

Shirley’s family includes two daughters, Susan Sizelove of Elwood and Katherine (husband Kenneth) Giselbach of Elwood; six grandchildren, Corey (wife Mariam) Frazier, Arvid Frazier, Chelsea (Joshua Blanton) Sizelove, Dana (husband John) Moses, Camaron (husband Jeremy) Hood, and Kevin (wife Lorena) Giselbach; seven great-grandchildren, Cloi Frazier, Kori Joy Frazier, Sophia Sizelove, Mackenzie Moses, Anna Moses, Zachary Hood, and Matthew Hood; and several nieces and nephews.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Jack W. Gallatin.

Per Shirley’s wishes a private graveside funeral service will be conducted at the Elwood City Cemetery with Pastor Rodney Ellis of First Missionary Baptist Church officiating.

Copher-Fesler-May Fun-eral Home is honored to handle Shirley’s funeral arrangements.

Memorial contributions are suggested to ASPCA through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.