Melvin Crull



Melvin Leroy Crull, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at his home near Norman, Ind.

He was born Oct. 21, 1948 in Elwood, the son Wayne and Ruby (Heflin) Crull.

He graduated in 1966 from Hartford City High School.

Melvin grew up with horses and owned them his entire life, traveling around the country trail riding, hunting, and camping with his family and friends. If there was a horse pull, a show at the Fairgrounds or a sale at “Shipsy” he was there. After moving south, meeting his sons and grandsons opening day of deer season was an annual event He loved to listen to “real” country music, but his favorite band was Blue River Band.

Melvin retired from Warner Gear in Muncie after 30 years in 1999. After retiring, he was a lay equine dentist for several years.

More than anything, Melvin’s family will remember him as a loving husband, father, and grandfather.

Melvin’s family includes his wife, Lisa Crull of Norman; four children: Lisa (husband Jeff) Scroggins of Greenfield, Mark (wife Tricia) Crull of Amboy, Mike (wife Debbie) Crull of Owensburg, and Chuck (wife Renee) Crull of Greenwood; three stepchildren: April (husband Shan-non) Simpson of Mitchell, Jodi (husband Brandon) Godsey of Springville and Jeff (wife Taylor) Pace of Independence, MS; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Melvin was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Margreat Arehart and Myrna Mason.

A funeral service celebrating Melvin’s life will be conducted at 3 p.m. Friday, April 16, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood with the Rev. Allen Crull officiating. Burial will follow in New Lancaster Cemetery west of Elwood.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. prior to the service on Friday, April 16, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Hoosier Back County Horseman Club through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.