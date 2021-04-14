Martha Matheney

ANDERSON – Martha J. “Marcie” (Frazier) Matheney, 79, passed away at her residence following a very brief illness on Sunday, April 11, 2021.

She was born on May 3, 1941 in Alexandria to George and Gladys (Branch) Frazier and graduated from Ander-son High School with the Class of 1959.

She worked in production at Owens-Brockway Glass in Lapel for more than 30 years. More recently she worked for Elite Food Sales and Marketing.

Survivors include three daughters, Brenda Frye of Anderson, Nancy Bailey of Middletown and Tammy Matheney of Indianapolis; several grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Rex Frazier of Sparta, Ky. and Danny Frazier of Anderson; sisters, Judy Schepis of Florida and Patricia Madden of Alexan-dria and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and infant brother, Donald Frazier.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Owens Funeral Home in Alexandria.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Cancer Society, 5635 W 96th St. Ste. 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278 or on-line at www.cancer.org.

