Dawn Kasserman

MUNCIE – Dawn N. (Steblek) Kasserman, 52, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson.

She was born on Aug. 25, 1968 in Meriden, Conn., to Joseph and Debbie (Mitch) Steblek.

She graduated from Northeastern High School with the Class of 1986 in Springfield, Ohio.

She had worked as an anesthesia technician at the UAB Hospital in Bessemer, Ala. She also had worked at the Tri-Wil Group Home for Girls in Woodstock, Ala.

Survivors include her husband, Ken Kasserman, whom she married Sept. 19, 1998; brother, Brandon Steblek of Anderson; step-mother, Joan Jasperson of Charleston, W. Va.; step-brother, Mark Franco of Charleston, W. Va.; several stepgrandchildren and step-great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and maternal and parental grandparents.

Services honoring Dawn’s life and legacy will take place at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with Phil Mercer officiating. Cremation will follow the services.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Madison County Humane Society, 2219 Crystal St., Anderson, IN 46012.

Current Madison County mandates strongly recommend social distancing and appropriate facial masking during the visitation and service.

