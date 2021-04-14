Bonnie Kantner



ALEXANDRIA – Bonnie J. (Hueston) Kantner, 80, passed away on Sunday, April 11, 2021 at Community Hospital in Anderson following an extended illness.

She was born on Oct. 23, 1940 in Summitville to James and Mildred (Leonard) Hueston and had lived in Alexandria for most of her lifetime.

Bonnie had worked for the former Montgomery-Ward Store in Anderson for 20 years. She then worked for SerVass Inc. in Indianapolis for 24 years retiring in 2007.

Bonnie was very active in the former Alexandria Jaycees.

Survivors include her best friend and companion, Rauleigh “Jay” Ringer; daughters, Terri (Michael) Brenner of Alexandria, Lori (John) Newman of Lafayette, and Jenifer (Marty) Aber-nathy of Leesburg; grandchildren, Kary (Tiffany) Wilson, Jeff (Traci) Wilson, Jonathan (Stephanie) Wilson, Christo-pher (Heather) Chambers, Heather (John Paul) Marti-nez; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; four step-grandchildren, John (Jessica) New-man Jr., Marcus Newman, Crystal Newman, and Ron Newman; five stepgreat- grandchildren; two brothers, Hal (Kathy) Hueston of Pendleton and Steve (Laurel) Hueston of Seymour, Tenn.; and several nieces and nephews.

Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; several aunts and uncles and the father of their children, Sammy Kantner.

Services honoring Bonnie’s life and legacy will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021 at Owens Funeral Home, 412 N. Harrison St., Alexandria with the Rev. Dan Bair officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The family will receive friends after noon Saturday at the funeral home prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Toy Drive, 804 South Park Avenue, Alexandria, Ind. 46001.

Current mandates by the Madison County Health Department strongly recommend social distancing and appropriate facial masking.

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Bonnie and serve the Kantner family.

