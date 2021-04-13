Norma Jean Garner, 71, Elwood, passed away on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Elwood.

Born Dec. 13, 1949, in Peru, she was the daughter of Charles, Sr. and June B. (Miller) Hughes.

On Sept. 23, 1973, in Peru, she was married to William Lester Garner. He preceded her in death on March 9, 2020.

She was a graduate of Peru High School in 1969.

Survivors include a daughter of Amanda R. Cano of Elwood; one son, Matthew Garner, Elwood; five grandchildren; four sisters, Betty Lee of Wabash, and Barbara Townsend, Connie McConaughey, and Janice Hughes, all of Peru; two brothers, Charles Hughes, Jr. and Dennis Hughes, both of Peru.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, William Garner; son, William McKeen Garner; and two infant children, William and Lola Mae Garner.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021, at Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel, 411 N. Grant St., Peru, with Pastor Alton John officiating.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service in the Mt. Hope Cemetery Chapel.

McClain Funeral Home in Denver, Ind. has been entrusted with arrangements.

