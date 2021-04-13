Judith Pickering

FRANKTON – Judith “Judy” Marie Pickering, 82, passed away on April 1, 2021, at Manatee Memorial Hospital in Bradenton, Fla., after an extended illness.

She was born on May 30, 1938 in Elwood, Ind., the daughter of William Joseph and Margaret Maxine (Savage) Heller.

She was a life-long resident of the Frankton and Anderson area where she attended Frankton High School.

She married Jim Pickering, on April 4, 1954. They would spend the next 67 years together.

In 1967, she began her working career at Production Credit in Anderson. She retired in 1997 after 30 years of service. After her retirement, she began a second career as a loan processor for local mortgage and title companies.

Survivors includes her husband, Jim; her four daughters, Peggy Parker, Patty Hersberger, Pam Rusher and Penny Eblen; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Doniece “Sis” Heady; and many nieces and nephews.

The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions in Judy’s name can be made to the Madison County 4-H Association, 3424 Mounds Road, Anderson, IN 46017

A Celebration of Life Ceremony is scheduled to be held on April 17, 2021 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Harper & Dunnichay Funeral Home, Frankton Chapel.

