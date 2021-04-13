

Anita J. Wilson, 68, of Fairmount (Point Isabel), passed away peacefully on Monday, April 12, 2021 at Riverview Hospital in Noblesville after an extended illness.

She was born Dec. 1, 1952 in Elwood, the daughter of Richard E. and Nedra J. (Nash) Duncan, Sr.

She graduated from Madison-Grant High School and later received an Associates Degree from Ivy Tech in Business Administra-tion.

Anita married Dennis Wilson on May 3, 1969 and they shared over 51 years of marriage.

She formerly worked at P.A.C. (Paint and Assembly) Corporation in Elwood for 10 years in the quality inspection department.

Anita was also a dedicate homemaker for many years and enjoyed cooking and caring for her family. She formerly attended the Green-town Assembly of God. Anita especially enjoyed crocheting afghans for many years. She also enjoyed fishing, mushroom hunting, working table and crossword puzzles, watching Jeopardy every night, and listening to Christian music. Anita was a devoted wife and mother who will be greatly missed..

Anita’s family includes her husband, Dennis Wilson of Point Isabel; son, Chadd Wilson of West Palm Beach, Fla.; three siblings, Kitty (husband Tom) Bayless of Florida, Andrea (husband Clint) Litaker of Elwood, and Richie (wife Janet) Duncan, Jr. of Wisconsin; brother-in-law, Kevin (wife Rhonda) Cook of Savannah, Ga.; and several nieces and nephews.

Anita was preceded in death by her parents and a son, Timothy Wilson in 1969.

A graveside funeral service celebrating Anita’s life will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Knox Chapel Cemetery in rural Fairmount. Burial will follow in Knox Chapel Cemetery.

There will be no public visitation.

Memorial contributions may be made to LeSea Global Feed the Hungry through the funeral home.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.