William Amick



FRANKTON – William “Bill” Opp Amick, 92, of Frankton, passed away at his home on April 7, 2021.

Bill was born on July 19, 1928 in Switzerland County, Ind. to Calvin “Dubie” and Berniece A. (Althoff) Amick.

He was a graduate of Decatur High School.

On Aug. 28, 1949, he married Marjorie Johnson, and they began their life together.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, having served during the Korean War. While in the Marine Corps, Bill was able to use his love of photography to serve his country, and this love continued into his civilian life. Bill was also a commercial electrician and helped build many businesses and homes in the Madison County area. He was also a member of the National Rifle Association, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local No. 481and was a founding member of the Pipe Creek Volunteer Fire Department.

Bill is survived by his wife of 71 years, Marjorie; sons: Mark (Lori) Amick, Randy (Sandie) Amick and Rob (Joanne) Amick; eight grandchildren: Audra, Adrianne, Amy, Richard, Jessica, Gabe, Alex and Evan; 13 great- grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Robert “Bob” Amick.

The family held a private visitation in Bill’s memory, and he was entombed in the Elwood City Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation www.jdrf.org.