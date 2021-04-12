Richard Stowe Jr.



Richard James Stowe, Jr., 73, of Atlanta, passed away on Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Community Heart & Vascular Hospital in Indianapolis following health complications.

He was born Oct. 10, 1947 in Fort Wayne, the son of Richard J. and Mildred (Braun) Stowe, Sr.

Richard was a 1966 graduate of Parkside High School in Jackson, Mich. Imme-diately after graduation, he enlisted himself in the U.S. Army where he proudly served during the Vietnam War in the Medic Corps. He was awarded a Purple Heart for his service. He also attended college for several years, and was proud to overcome his P.T.S.D. from military service and go on to lead a full and satisfying life.

Richard was self-employed as a flea market vendor for over 40 years. He was passionate about antiques, gems, and treasures of all kinds, and he was known as “Mr. Cheap of Free” in the flea market business. Richard’s love of collecting stones and rocks began at the young age of nine when he started his search for treasures. After returning home from military service, he traveled the country selling turquoise and eventually entered into his own business. He did very well for himself, and he gained the respect of fellow dealers and vendors throughout the area and at the Strawtown Flea Market.

Richard married Cathryn “Cathy” A. Smith on Dec. 28, 1991, and they shared over 29 years of marriage together.

He was a member of the Aroma United Methodist Church for several years.

Richard will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Richard’s family includes his wife, Cathy Stowe of Atlanta; four siblings, Jeffrey (wife Cindy) Stowe of Florida, Bob (wife Shelley) Stowe of Florida, Carol (husband Steve) Bird of Michigan, and David Stowe of Michigan; sister-in-law, Suzanne Snelling of Noblesville; and numerous nieces and nephews on Richard’s and Cathy’s sides of the family.

Richard was preceded in death by his parents and his in-laws, Theodore and Catherine Smith.

Visitation for Richard’s family and friends will be held from 5 to 8 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. A graveside funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, April 15, 2021 at the Aroma Cemetery in Aroma where military honors will be conducted by the U.S. Army and Elwood V.F.W. honor guard team. Burial will follow the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to Tunnel2Towers.org or the Elwood Animal Shelter through the funeral home.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.