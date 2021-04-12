Madonna Austin



BURLINGTON – Madonna Jean Austin, 77, of Burlington died on Thursday, April 8, 2021 at home.

Donna was born in Tipton on Jan. 22, 1944 to Tucker and Irene Maxey.

A 1962 graduate of Tipton High School, Donna retired as a General Foreman at GM.

She attended church at Kokomo Nazarene and West Street Christian in Tipton.

She was a Women’s Auxiliary officer at the Tipton Moose Lodge and a member of the Women’s Auxiliary at the VFW.

Donna loved to travel and spend time outdoors. She enjoyed visiting with family and friends.

Donna is survived by three children, Brett (Lynn) Anderson of Burlington, Jason (Tana) Austin of Kirklin and Jimmy Austin of Forest; four siblings, Willie Burk, Charles Maxey, Tony (Marlene) Maxey, and Tim (Kristie) Maxey. She has nine grandchildren, Nicholas Anderson, Jacki (Tanya) Scott, Jace (Connie) Scott, Aaron (Anjelina) Knopf, Ashley (Brett) Feauto, Jacob Austin, Katie Austin, Trace Rhine and Mickcalla Rhine, nine great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.

Donna was preceded in death by two husbands, Ronald Anderson and James Austin; a brother, James Maxey, and two grandchildren, Joshan Ashbrook and Eric Austin.

Donna’s funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 17 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home in Tipton with Pastor Will Mills of Horizon Church, Kokomo, presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Tipton.

Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Donna’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for her family.