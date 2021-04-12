ELWOOD – Keith Edward Howey, age 53, of Elwood, passed away peacefully and unexpectedly on Friday, April 9, 2021, at his residence following a series health challenges.

He was born May 18, 1967 in Tipton. He is the son of the late Keith Howey and Vicky (Dautrich) Turner.

Keith attended Elwood schools and later worked at State Plating Corporation in Elwood as a foreman for more than 20 years until the late 1990’s. He married Ginger A. Gallapoo in 2016, and they shared five years of marriage together.

Keith was an avid fisherman and enjoyed watching the Indianapolis Colts. He especially enjoyed NASCAR races and his favorite driver was Dale Earnhardt Jr. Keith loved his family and has always had a special relationship with his mother whom he loved very much. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Keith’s remaining family includes his mother, Vicky (husband Gary) Turner of Elwood; wife, Ginger Howey of Elwood; two children, Brandon (wife Julie) Howey of Anderson and Keaton Howey of Frankton; three step-children, Cody (wife Hailey) Fisher of Summitville, Broden Fisher of Elwood and Gage (wife Samantha) Brown of Elwood; five siblings, John Howey of Elwood, Cindy Barbee of Indianapolis, Jerry Macke of Frankton, Danny Turner and Debbie Dutchataul of Elwood; in-laws, Larry and Andrea Gallapoo of Elwood; and several step-grandchildren.

Keith was preceded in death by his father, Keith Howey and a brother, Billy Joe Rich.

Keith’s wishes were to be cremated. His family will have a life celebration service at a later date.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Copher-Fesler-May Funeral Home in Elwood. Memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home to help offset unexpected funeral expenses.

