

ALEXANDRIA – James H. Smith, Jr., 83, of Alexandria died Saturday, April 10, 2021 at Northview Health and Living, Anderson after an extended illness.

James was born in West Virginia on March 29, 1938 and was the son of James H. and Bonnie Smith, Sr.

On June 6, 1964 he married Jacqueline M, (Beaulac) Smith.

He served his country as a Military Police Officer with the United States Army.

James retired from Delco Remy-Anderson.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Shawna (Ross Planlp) Smith of Alexandria, and Todd M. Smith of Swayzee; and his sister-in-law, Mary Ann Smith of Pendleton.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jackie and a brother, Tom Smith.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Whetsel Funeral Service with Bud Whetsel officiating. Interment will follow in the IOOF Cemetery, Alexandria.

Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from noon to 2 p.m.

Facial covering are no longer required, however, but are strongly suggested and social distancing will be observed.

