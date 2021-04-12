Billie and Ellen Drummond

Billie M. “Bill” Drummond, 80, and his beloved wife, Ellen K. Drummond, 76, both of Elwood, went to be with the Lord at the Alexandria Care Center just 33 hours apart. Bill passed on April 9 and Ellen passed on April 8, 2021.

Bill was born Sept. 25, 1940 in Newport, Ark., the son of R.A. and Ruby (Scott) Drummond. Bill attended Frankton and Windfall Schools in Indiana.

Ellen was born Jan. 17, 1945 in Elwood, the daughter of Ralph and Emma (Todd) Scott, Sr. Ellen attended Elwood schools.

They were united in marriage on July 15, 1961, and they shared over 59 years of marriage together.

Bill worked in production at Delco Remy in Anderson for over 30 years, and was a member of U.A.W. #662. He also formerly worked at Callaway’s Service Station in Elwood in his younger days.

Ellen was a homemaker all of her life and truly enjoyed caring for her home and family.

Bill and Ellen were both devoted members of Grace Baptist Church in Ander-son. Bill had served as a Deacon and also formerly worked as a custodian at the school – Indiana Christian Academy. Ellen formerly taught Sunday school at the church for many years.

Bill enjoyed fishing, feeding birds and squirrels in his yard, and spending time with his family. Bill was a longtime fan of St. Louis Cardinals baseball, and he recently started playing with R/C cars with his grandson. Bill’s siblings always looked up to him growing up for the wisdom and guidance he provided to them.

Ellen enjoyed a more simple life. In her free time she liked crocheting, quilting, and shopping with her daughter. She especially enjoyed spending time at home with all her family.

Their family finds comfort knowing that Bill and Ellen have been reunited with many beloved family members in Heaven.

Bill and Ellen’s family legacy includes a daughter, Darlene (husband Melvin) Wittkamper of Alexandria; granddaughter, Megan (husband Chad) Welsh of Pendleton; grandson, Devin (wife Carly) Witt-kamper of Muncie; two great-granddaughter’s, Mallory Welsh and Macy Welsh; sister-in-law, Elaine Waymire of Orestes; and several nieces and nephews. Bill’s family also includes six siblings, Bob (wife Carolyn) Drummond of Tennessee, Jerry (wife Julianell) Drummond of Texas, Maggie (husband Richard) Upton of Tennes-see, Nancy West of Kentucky, Charles (wife Betty Jo) Drummond of Tennessee, and Sharon (husband Bud) Locke of Florida. Additionally, Ellen’s family includes a sister, Elaine Waymire of Orestes.

Bill and Ellen were preceded in death by their parents; infant granddaughter, Mallorie Wittkamper; grandson, David K. Wittkamper; and two great-grandchildren. Bill was also preceded in death by four siblings, Wilma Garmon, Jack Drummond, Mary Drum-mond, and Linda Sutton. Ellen was also preceded in death by a brother, Ralph Scott, Jr. and a brother-in-law, Jack Waymire.

A combined funeral service celebrating the faith and lives of Bill and Ellen Drummond will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Grace Baptist Church (432 W. 300 North, Anderson, IN 46012) with Dr. Daniel Stevens officiating. Burial will follow in Forrestville Cemetery in rural Summitville.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday prior to the funeral at Grace Baptist Church in Ander-son.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Grace Baptist Church Tracts Fund (in memory of David Wittkam-per) through the funeral home or the church.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at copherfeslermay.com.