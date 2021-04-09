KOKOMO – Ronald Gene Williams, 82, of Kokomo, died April 7, 2021, at St. Vincent Kokomo Hospital. He was born Dec. 28, 1938, in Cyclone, Ind., to the late Lloyd and Marion Elizabeth (Storms) Williams. He married Suzanne Ward on July 25, 1964 in Kirklin and she survives.

Ronald was a 1956 graduate of Jackson High School. He had lived in Tipton for 37 years, Cyclone for 20 years and had also lived in Kirklin, Germany, Axtell, Texas, Alexandria and Kokomo.

A veteran of the U.S. Army, he served from 1959-1963 in Germany. He worked at Chrysler for 38 years, retiring in November of 2001. He was of the Methodist/Baptist faith and was a member of the UAW 685 and Eagles Lodge of Frankfort.

Ronald enjoyed photography, computers, chess and golf.

Along with his wife, Suzanne Williams of Kokomo, he is survived by two sons, Christopher A. (Paige L.) Williams of Tipton and Greg L. (Eyde) Williams of Cicero; a daughter, Rhonda Williams of Kokomo; five grandchildren, Chelsey (Dave) Meister, Tyler (Melissa) Williams, Alex Williams, Tyler Vanmeter and Teaya (Keyton) Brewer; and five great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be noon to 2 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, at Goodwin Funeral Home, 200 S. Main St. in Frankfort. Funeral services will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Pastor Melissa Litka, Ron’s niece, will officiate.

Burial will be in Green Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to the Kempton Methodist Church.

Out of respect for the health, safety and comfort of all in attendance, guests will be expected to adhere to current CDC guidelines regarding appropriate social distancing and the wearing of masks.

Please visit goodwinfuneralhome.com, where you may share a personal message with the family.