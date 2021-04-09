TIPTON – Ralphetta Marie Schimmel, 75, Tipton, passed away to her heavenly home at 12:16 p.m. Saturday. April 3, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born June 23, 1945, in Clinton County. She was the daughter of the late Paul A. and Ann A. (Johnson) Schimmel. She leaves behind her precious calico kitty, Daisy Bell Mittens.

Ralphetta was a friendly face for many years around Kempton and Tipton. Notoriety found her in 1982 when she gained her place in the Guinness World Book of Records for having collected the most four-leaf clovers, totaling 59. Years later, she completed that collection after finding 1,000 clovers. That is a lot of luck for any one person. Perhaps that luck is what gave Daisy Bell Mittens such a good friend then and now!

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 14, 2021, at Green Lawn Cemetery, 496 W. County Rd. 200 S. in Frankfort.

Stout & Son Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

Messages of condolence may be left online at www.stoutandson.com