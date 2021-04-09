James “Jim” Osborn

TIPTON – James L. “Jim” Osborn, 85, of Tipton, died on Thursday, April 8, 2021, at his residence.

He was born on Jan. 1, 1936, in Tipton, to Roy Chester and Margaret Berniece (Crume) Osborn. On Aug. 29, 1964, he married Sherry Ann Plake and she survives. The couple enjoyed spending 56 years together raising a family.

Jim attended Tipton High School. While in high school he enlisted in the United States Army and continued his military career until retiring as a Major in 1973 with more than 20 years of service to his country, including fighting in the Korean and Viet Nam Wars. Jim also attended Indiana University in Kokomo for three years to continue his education. After the military, Jim drove a bus for Tipton School Corporation and was the Veteran Service Officer for Tipton County.

He was also a member of Blue Lodge, Scottish Rite, York Rite and Shrine, as well as the Moose Lodge and American Legion.

Jim loved fishing and hunting, really doing anything outdoors. He enjoyed spending time with his family.

Survivors besides his wife Sherry include four children, Cindy Boyle and husband Bill of Meridianville, Ala., Christy McDole and husband Steve of Reelsville, Judy Turner and husband John of Amo and Stephanie Osborn of Tipton. Jim is also survived by one sister, Beverly Lawrence of Tipton; a brother, Richard Maple; 15 grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by four siblings, William C. Osborn, Sue Carol Osborn, Jerry Maple and Phyllis Presley and two sons, William C. Osborn II and Joseph C. Osborn.

Funeral services for Jim will be at noon on Tuesday, April 13, at Young-Nichols Funeral Home with the Rev. John Ankrom presiding. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery with military honors.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.

Proper wearing of masks or face coverings as well as social distancing will be required at the funeral home.

The funeral will be live streamed and also recorded for watching later on Jim’s obituary page at www.young-nichols.com where condolences may be left for his family.