ELWOOD – Peter C. Foor, age 60, a life-long resident of Elwood, passed away peacefully at his residence following an extended illness on Saturday, April 3, 2021.

Pete was born in Elwood on Sept. 27, 1960. He was the son of the late John and Catherine (Burn) Foor Sr.

On Sept. 25, 1981, he married Larrie (McKinley) Foor and they shared 30 years of marriage together before she passed away on May 20, 2011.

Pete is survived by two sons, Peter Foor of Tenn. and and James Welch of Mich.; two daughters, Jody Rivers of Ala. and Catherine Scheetz of Marion; several grandchildren; four brothers, Arthur Foor of Cicero, Paul Foor of Mich., Casey Foor of Mich. and John Foor Jr. of Swayzee; a son-in-law; and several nieces and nephews.

Along with his parents, Peter was preceded in death by his wife, Larrie Foor; daughter, Melissa Simpson; and five brothers, Robert, Terry, Ted, Charlie and David Foor.

Pete’s wishes were to be cremated with burial at a later date.

Dunnichay Funeral Home of Elwood has been entrusted with local arrangements.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the funeral home.

