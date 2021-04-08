SUMMITVILLE – Kenneth W. “Kenny” Lowery, 73, passed away unexpectedly at his residence on Wednesday, April 7, 2021.

He was born on Aug. 2, 1947, in Veedersburg, Ind., to Robert and Ruby (Myers) Lowery and has lived in Summitville since 1970.

On Nov. 1, 2000, he married Nancy (Coffman) Lowery. She survives.

Kenny retired Payless Supermarket 2003.

He had attended the Summitville First United Methodist Church.

Along with his wife, he is survived by two sons, Greg Lowery of Anderson and Phil Lowery of Louisville, Ken.; brothers, Donnie Lowery of Colfax and Russell Lowery (location unknown); sisters, Mary Lowery and Ellen Lowery, both of Lafayette; and several nieces and nephews, several close friends and family members and his four-legged companion.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Judy Lowery in 1996; and several brothers and sisters

Services honoring Kenny’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Monday, April 12, 2021, in Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St., in Summitville, with Pastor Jason Sanders officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery in Summitville.

The family will receive friends after noon on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Summitville Fire Department, 813 West Mill St., Summitville, IN 46070

Owens Funeral Home is honored to care for Kenny and serve the Lowery family.

Current Madison County mandates strongly recommend social distancing and appropriate facial masking

Online condolences may be made at owensmemorialservices.com