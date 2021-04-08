GREENTOWN – James Poole, 91, Greentown, passed away Friday, March 19, 2021, at Community Howard Hospital in Kokomo.

He was born Jan. 15, 1930 in Elwood, to James and Lois (Fred) Poole. He married Virginia (Offutt) Poole on Nov. 3, 1969. She survives.

James served in the United States Army for 21 years, reaching the rank of Sergeant First Class before he retired in 1969. He then had several jobs serving on various police and fire departments including, Washington D.C. Police Department, Fairfax County Virginia Fire Department, BMG security guard, Tipton County Sheriff’s Department and 911 dispatch, from where he retired.

He was a member of the American Legion, Civil Defense and American Rifle Association. He enjoyed watching detective movies and listening to the police scanner. But most of all he loved spending time with his family.

Along with his wife of 51 years, James is survived by his daughters, Terri (Scott) Smith and Cheri Isaacs; a nephew, Billy Rittenhouse; grandchildren, Kristi (Glenn) Hinkle, Jason (Wendy) Isaacs and Shawn (Julie) Smith; great-grandchildren, Blake (Kenzie), Kate, Kaylee, Shelby (Sam), Collin, Gatlin, Addi, Madelyn and AJ; and a great-great-grandson, Fender.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Ruth and Mick Rittenhouse; niece, Karen Rittenhouse; granddaughters, Shanna Smith and Shanie Smith; and beloved cat, Mr. Hobbs.

Memorial visitation will be Sunday, April 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at 2 p.m. at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd. in Kokomo. Pastor Carl Roudebush will officiate.

Burial will follow at Albright Cemetery.

