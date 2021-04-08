Beverly Jean (Thomas) Retherford

Bev Retherford, age 76, of Tipton, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 5, 2021, at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on May 18, 1944, in Detroit, Mich., to her parents, Charles E. Thomas and Evelyn M. (Brown) Tharp.

Bev grew up and went to school in Tipton, graduating from Tipton High School in the Class of 1962. From there, she became a licensed realtor and worked very diligently through the years to build a successful business. For more than 35 years, Bev served the City of Tipton, working for Haven’s Real Estate and always making it her mission to go above and beyond for her customers.

There is no doubt Bev was a very successful businesswoman! She also had some other hats she proudly wore. Being a mother was the most important job Bev dedicated herself to. Her children, and later grandchildren, were the joy of her heart. Bev was a go-getter in every aspect of her life, so it goes without saying that she not only passed on her vivacious spirit to those she loved, but she has also left an amazing example of what hard work and perseverance look like!

Bev belonged to the Tipton Rotary Club and was a deaconess at West Street Christian Church. She enjoyed gardening and taking care of her home.

Bev had a very welcoming personality and a knack for putting others at ease. She was beautiful inside and out, with a smile that lit up a room! Bev was truly one of a kind, and will be missed beyond measure!

Those left to carry on Bev’s legacy of love are her children, Tayna Beilue, Brian Norris and Nicole Brown; grandchildren, Cymbre Beilue, Lindsay West, John Beilue, Adrienne Norris, Kriegho Brown and Brogan Brown; eight great-grandchildren and another on the way, expected in June of 2021; siblings, Sharon Carden, Linda Schwan, Connie (Richard) Dial; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Bev was preceded in death by her parents.

A visitation and time of celebration to honor Bev’s life will be on Saturday, May 15, 2021, from 2 to 4 p.m. at West Street Christian Church, located at 132 N. West St. in Tipton.

Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Retherford family in their time of need.

Please feel free to leave an online condolence or share a special memory of Bev with her family on her tribute wall at www.taylorcowanfh.com.