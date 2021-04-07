ELWOOD – Pamela Sue Hittle, age 54, of Elwood, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at I.U. Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis following an extended illness.

Pam was born in Albany on Jan. 12, 1967. She was the daughter of the late George and Mary (Welch) Reum.

On Dec. 12, 2012, she married Jim Hittle and they shared nine years of marriage together.

Pam graduated from Delta High School in 1985 and pursued a nursing career. She was employed at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton for several years.

She enjoyed gardening and working outdoors. She had a passion for animals of all kinds and a special love for her five dogs.

Pam was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

Pam leaves behind a loving family consisting of her husband, Jim Hittle of Elwood; two daughters, Jessi (Dan) Armstrong of Elwood and Paige (Luke) Steely of Carmel; grandchildren, Lana, Lilly, Jude, Jonah and Jensen Armstrong, Oliver Steely; two step-daughters, Samantha (Tim) Holmgren of Kokomo and Magen (Ryan Dudley) Idlewine of Elwood; step-grandchildren, Ella Holmgren and Kayson Dudley; three brothers, Jim (Pam) Reum, Rick Reum and Jr. Reum; three sisters, Debbie Dotson, Jean Butler and Sharon Reum; special friends, Brea Dishoungh and Carrie VanSickle; and several loving nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Pam was preceded in death by her brother, Tom Reum.

Visitation will be on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St. in Elwood.

A funeral service celebrating Pam’s life will immediately follow her visitation at 1 p.m. with Pastor Roger Brooks officiating.

Burial will take place in Elwood Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Elwood Animal Shelter.

