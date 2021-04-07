KOKOMO – Norma L. Bauer, 90, of Kokomo, died on Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Bloom in Kokomo. Norma was a 30 year resident of Russiaville.

She was born on Feb. 6, 1931, in Kokomo, to Edgar R. and Stella (Warner) Bryant. On Nov. 16, 1951, she married Jimmie L. Bauer. The couple enjoyed 69 years of married life together, loving each other and raising a family.

Norma worked at General Motors Delco in Kokomo and Western School Corporation.

She was a member of Main Street Christian Church in Russiaville, where she was active in the Ladies Aid. Later, she was a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Kokomo.

She is survived by her husband, Jimmie; children, Ronald E. Bauer, Kenneth J. Bauer and Sheryl A. Butner; three siblings, Barbara McGaha, Joyce Anderson and Judy England, all from Columbia, Ken.; three grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by a son, Michael Lee Bauer; three sisters; and a brother.

A private family service will take place with the Rev. Scott Brown presiding. Burial will follow at the Tetersburg Cemetery. No visitation is scheduled.

Memorial donations may be made to: Alzheimers Association 50 East 91st St., Suite 100 Indianapolis, IN 46240.

Young-Nichols Funeral home is assisting with arrangements.