VENICE, Fla. – Johnie Lee Wilburn of Venice, Fla. and formerly from Elwood, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2021.

John worked in sales most of his life.

His main hobby was remodeling and flipping homes.

He was a member of Harmony Christian Church in Leisure.

John is survived by his children, Paul Wilburn and Chad Wilburn (Brittany) of Marion; six grandchildren, Cody, Justice, Brooklyn, Phoenix, Blake and Bentley; a sister, Judy and Pat McLochlin of Venice, Fla.; and nephews and nieces, Kyle and Rene (Angel) McClish, Jamie (The Warden) McClish, Justin McClish, Jana Legan and Don Sedberry.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Ninez Wilburn; granddaughter, Alexis; brother, Charles A. Wilburn; sister and brother-in-law, Wilma and Bobby Crouch; nephew, Kevin McClish; and nieces, Teresa and Carol.

His life will be celebrated by his family as John would have wanted, with no fuss.

Please visit his online guestbook at www.farleyfuneralhome.com