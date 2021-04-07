LEBANON – Anita A. (Leisure) Gant, 72, passed away on Monday, April 5, 2021 at her home in Lebanon with family by her side.

She was born in Elwood, on Jan. 23, 1949; a daughter of Lloyd H. McPhearson and the late Patricia A. (Dillon) Jones

She attended Wendell Wilkie High School in Elwood. On July 13, 2001, she was married to Michael E. Gant and he survives.

Anita was an inspector at RGF of Elwood and employed with Acraline Products in Tipton before retiring in 2008. She was a kind and genuine person who cherished her family. She also enjoyed fishing, working puzzles, BINGO and golfing with her family.

Survivors include her father, Lloyd McPhearson of Elwood; husband, Michael Gant of Lebanon; children, Charles (Pam) Trout of Osceola, Johnny (Debbie) Leisure of Elwood, Susan (Brent) Smith of Daleville, Michael Leisure of Indianapolis, Stacie Dilley of Lafayette and Jeff Gant of Westfield; several grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmie McPhearson of Elwood; sister, Maggie (Michael) Pete of Elwood; four-legged buddy, Rudy; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her mother, Anita was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Nichole Gant; siblings, Jon McPhearson, Sharon Shannon and LuAina Severance; and sister-in-law, Sue McPhearson.

Funeral services will be at 4p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at Myers Mortuary, 1502 N. Lebanon St. in Lebanon.

Visitation is planned from 2 p.m. until the time of service on Friday at the funeral home.

For those unable to attend, Myers Mortuary will have live streaming on Myers Mortuary Facebook page.

Burial of ashes will take place at a later date at Oak Hill Cemetery in Lebanon.

Myers Mortuary and Boone County Crematory are handling her cremation arrangements.

Memorials may be made in her memory to the Humane Society of Boone County, P. O. Box 708, Lebanon, IN 46052.

Online condolences may be made at www.myersmortuary.com.