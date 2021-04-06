SUMMITVILLE – Nancy L. (McClain) Thomason, 63, passed away on Sunday, April 4, 2021, at Waters Edge Village in Muncie following an extended illness.

Nancy was born on Feb. 21, 1958, in Anderson to Edwin and Vera (Ballard) McClain.

She had worked at the Mangas Cafeteria, formerly of Elwood.

Nancy was a volunteer at the humane society and a member of AA.

She is survived by three daughters, Shirley Thomason and Doris Sue McConnell, both of Alexandria and Sherry Jones of Elwood; two sons, James W. Thomason of Summitville and Andy Thomason ofHonolulu, Hawaii; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jackie McClain and Grady McClain, both of Summitville; two sisters, Patty Rogers and Debbie Anderson, both of New Castle; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Chad Thomason; and a brother, Eddie McClain

Funeral services honoring Nancy’s life and legacy will take place at 1 p.m. Friday, April 9, 2021, at the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home, 1009 W. Walnut St. in Summitville, with the Rev. Ron Wilson officiating. Interment will follow in Vinson Memorial Cemetery at Summitville.

Social distancing and appropriate facial masking is recommended by the Madison County Health Department.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Owens-Noffze Funeral Home to assist the family with final expenses.

Owens Memorial Services is honored to care for Nancy and serve the McClain family.

Online condolences may be made at owensmemorialservices.com