LAPEL – Charles W. “Spike” Jones, 57, of Lapel, passed away Monday, April 5, 2021, at his residence following extended illness.

He was born May 2, 1963, in Tipton, to Jerry Jones and Ufanell (Holliman) Jones.

Spike graduated from Elwood High School in 1981.

He previously worked for Modular Devices, Inc. in Indianapolis for several years.

Charles served his country in the United States Army. He was a member of the Lapel American Legion Post 212. He was a member of the Church of Christ.

He is survived by his two sons, Casey (Jennifer) Jones of Silver Lake and Kyle Jones of Carmel; mother, Ufanell Jones of Anderson; siblings, Roxanna (Mike) Collis of Penn., Diana (Ray) Pigg of Lapel and Jerri Dee (Greg) Betts of Fla.; two grandchildren, Ellis and Ida Jones; and many nieces and nephews.

Charles was preceded in death by his father.

A funeral service will take place at 11:30 a.m., Friday, April 9, 2021, at Hersberger-Bozell Funeral Home, 1010 N. Main St. in Lapel, with James Harrison officiating. Burial will follow in Elwood City Cemetery in Elwood.

Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home.

Military rites will be performed by the Lapel American Legion Post 212.

Online condolences ,ay be made at www.hersbergerbozell.com