Carolyn Starns

NAPLES, Fla. – Carolyn Jean Starns, 64, of Naples, passed away on April 3, 2021, at her home.

She was born in Elwood, the daughter of Frank (JR) and Phyllis Abplanalp.

Carolyn graduated from Elwood Community High School in 1975 and from IUPUI in 1980.

She lived in Minnesota before becoming a longtime resident of Naples, Fla. which she fell in love with and where she met the love of her life, Pat Masters.

She worked at Reynolds Tobacco Co. for 20 plus years as a financial analyst, before she started her real estate career in Naples at Downing Frye.

She is survived by her husband, Pat Masters; son Zachary Mock; daughters, Andrea (Taylor) Valentine and McKenzie Masters; grandchildren, Kaitlen and Conner Valentine; a sister, Kim (Dennis) Sitton; nephews, Bradley (Sarah) Mock, Jason Ingram and Alexander Ingram; and niece, Emily (Adam) Heinlein.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Phyllis Abplanalp.

Carolyn loved her job in real estate where “its always sunny in Florida” if you ever got her voicemail. She had a passion for serving her clients. She was a member of Naples Community Church and loved going to the Naples Philharmonic.

Carolyn’s energy could light up a room and she will be dearly missed by loved ones left behind. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to AVOW Hospice.

A poem written by daughter McKenzie:

“We don’t want you to know or feel pain and discomfort. We only want you to know the best things in life. Though you have been through the worst, you are a fighter and no one can do what you have done. We hope you know how much you’ve meant to us and we will take you with us every day. You are and always will be a beautiful soul.”