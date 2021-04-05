Deardra G. Studebaker



ALEXANDRIA, Ind. -. Deardra G. “Debbie” Studebaker, 84, Alexandria, passed away at her residence on Sunday, April 4, 2021 following a brief illness.

Debbie was born on October 1, 1936 in Van Buren, Indiana to Harvey and Levona (Smith) Tinkel. She was a graduate of Van Buren High School the class of 1954. Debbie retired as a cashier from the former Cox Supermarket in Alexandria in 1994 after 20 years of employment. She has been an active member of the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene for 65 years.

She is survived by three sons, Rick Studebaker and Stan Studebaker both of Alexandria, and Randy Studebaker in Santa Claus, Indiana; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; sister, Edith Shroll in Kentucky; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 64 years, Ora Studebaker in 2019; brothers, Leon Tinkel, Lloyd Tinkel, Merle Tinkel, Stephen Tinkel and Melvin Tinkel; and her sister, Alma Stair.

Services honoring Debbie’s life will take place at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 10, 2021 in the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene, 1407 South Harrison. Pastor Mark Diemer will officiate. Cremation will follow the services. The family will receive friends at the church after noon prior to the service.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the Alexandria Church of the Nazarene.

