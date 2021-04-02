TIPTON – Neva G. Hobbs-Goforth, age 89, of Tipton and formerly of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Tipton.

She was born in Elwood on Dec. 3, 1931, the daughter of Glen and Ruth (Disbennett) Henderson.

Neva was married to Verl Goforth and he preceded her in death.

She was retired from R.G.F. in Elwood after many years of service.

Neva was a faithful long-time member of Lighthouse Chapel in Elwood.

She enjoyed fishing, crocheting, gardening and spending time with her children and grandchildren. Neva will be remembered as a loving mother and grandmother, and as a devout Christian.

Neva is survived by her five sons, Darrell (wife Debbie) Hobbs of Elwood, Larry (wife Bennie) Hobbs of Pattison, Texas, Murv (wife Debbie) Hobbs of Lakeland, Fla., Kyle (wife Barbara ) Hobbs of Amboy and Randy (wife Mary) Hobbs of Houston, Texas; six grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Glen and Ruth Henderson; husband, Verl Goforth; daughter, Linda Stewart; brother, Robert Henderson; sister, Elaine Williams; and step-brother, Max Jordan.

A service to celebrate Neva’s life will be at 11a.m. Tuesday, April 6, 2021, at Dunnichay Funeral Home, 1113 S. Anderson St., in Elwood, with Pastor Larry Schimmel officiating. Burial will follow in Knox Chapel Cemetery.

Visitation will be Monday, April 5, 2021, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. The family has requested that all in attendance please wear a mask.

