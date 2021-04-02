Mardella Clossin

TIPTON – Mardella Lee Clossin, 87, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at Miller’s Merry Manor.

She was born in Frankfort on Aug. 11, 1933, to Frank and Mabel (Loveless) Turner.

On April 2, 1953, she married Jerry Clossin, her high school sweetheart. The couple enjoyed 66 years of marriage prior to Jerry’s death on Nov. 23, 2019.

Mardella was a 1951 graduate of Frankfort High School. She never missed a class reunion and met monthly with classmates after their 50th reunion.

After moving to Tipton in 1957, she was a stay-at-home mom and avid coach’s wife for Jerry’s junior high basketball and football teams.

She later worked for the Tipton Clinic before becoming the Tipton Tribune society page editor. She was a member of West Street Christian Church and was active in Phi Beta Psi Sorority, serving as president in 1972. Later in life, she enjoyed her Red Hat group and continued her life-long passion for bridge well into her 80s.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Clossin of Tipton and Robert Clossin (wife Karen) of Wichita, Kan.; a sister, Lillian Spray (husband John) of Titusville, Fla.; a brother, John Turner (wife Mary Ann) of Excelsior Springs, Miss.; two grandchildren, Taylor Vincent (husband Alex) and Zachary Clossin of Los Angeles, Calif.; along with several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband. Jerry and brother, Tom Turner.

The Clossin family chose to do a private graveside service at Fairview Cemetery on Friday, April 2, which would have been the couple’s 68th wedding anniversary. Young-Nichols Funeral Home was honored to assist the family with her arrangements.

The family would also like to thank the many neighbors and caregivers who were much appreciated by Jerry and Mardella.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you do a random act of kindness for a senior citizen.

Monetary donations can be made to West Street Christian Church, 132 N. West St., Tipton, IN 46072 or the American Cancer Society at 5635 W. 96th Street, Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46278