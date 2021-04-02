ELWOOD – Jason Ray Mundy Nash, age 41, of Elwood, passed away on Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at IU Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

Jason was born in Marion, on Aug. 14, 1979, to his parents Gerald Mundy and Cindi Adams.

Jason loved nothing more than to hang out in his garage. He found peace out there whether he was with friends and family or enjoying time alone.

When I am gone, release me, let me go

I have so many things to see and do

You must not tie yourself to me with tears

Be happy that I have had so many years

I gave you my love, you can only guess

How much you gave me in happiness

I think you for the love each have shown

But now it is time I traveled on alone

So grieve a while for me, if grieve you must

Then let your grief be comforted by trust

It is only for a while that we must part

So bless the memories within your heart

I will not be far away, for life goes on

So if you need me, call and I will come

Though you cannot see or touch me, I will be near

And if you listen with your heart, you will hear

All of my love around you soft and clear

Then, when you must come this way alone

I will greet you with a smile and a

“Welcome Home”

Those left to carry on Jason’s legacy of love are his mother, Cindi Adams; his daughter, Taylor Nash; and his brother, Corey Nash.

Jason was welcomed into Heaven by his dad, Gerald Mundy, as well as a longtime friend, Emanuel Mountcastle.

No services are planned at this time. Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home is honored to serve the Nash family.

Memorial donations can be made in Jason’s honor to offset funeral expenses. Donations can be mailed to Taylor & Cowan Funeral Home at 314 N. Main Street Tipton, IN 46072.

