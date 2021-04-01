

Rebecca Ann Super, 67, of Elwood passed away on Sunday, March 28, 2021 at St. Vincent Anderson Regional Hospital following a brief illness.

She was born on March 25, 1954 in Tipton, the daughter of Owen and Rachel Irene (Shultz) Stewart.

Rebecca married Eddie Super and he survives.

She enjoyed shooting firearms. She was a very good woman and was known to be a little bit ornery at times.

Rebecca is survived by her husband, Ed Super; sister, Margaret McClain; niece, Myra (Coleman) Stewart; nephew, Brandon Stewart; and great-nephew, Owen Widup.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Owen and Rachel Stewart; first husband, Ron Sexton; son, David A. Sexton; and several brothers and sisters.

A funeral service to honor Rebecca’s life will be held at 1 p.m. Monday, April 5, 2021 at Dunnichay Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Brookside Cemetery in Windfall.

Visitation will be held from noon to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

